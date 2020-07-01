3 Healthy Rice Recipes For Weight Loss | Rice Recipes Easy

Ground Turkey And Rice Recipe 260 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



1 tbsp olive oil

2 oz lean ground turkey

1/4 can beans, drained

1/4 cup tomato sauce

1/8 teaspoon chili powder

1/8 teaspoon cumin

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 salt

1/4 cup brown rice, cooked according to package

1/8 cup shredded low-fat cheddar cheese



Preparation



Bring rice and water to a boil in a large saucepan. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer at the lowest bubble until the water is absorbed and the rice is tender. Remove from the heat and let stand, covered, for 10 minutes.



Meanwhile in a large nonstick skillet, cook ground turkey until cooked through, breaking up the meat as it cooks.

Add beans, salsa, spices, and cooked rice. Allow to simmer until mixture is hot and thickens slightly. Add cheese and allow to melt. Serve.

Enjoy!



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Sausage Chicken And Rice Recipe 220 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



1/4 cup brown rice

3/4 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth

2 tablespoon olive oil

3 oz chicken sausage

1/4 cup chopped white onion

1/8 cup chopped celery

1/8 cup chopped green bell pepper

1/8 cup chopped red bell pepper

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme leaves

1/8 teaspoon chili powder

1/8 teaspoon salt



Preparation



Bring rice and broth to a boil in a large saucepan. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer at the lowest bubble until the water is absorbed and the rice is tender. Remove from the heat and let stand, covered, for 10 minutes.



Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add sausage and cook, stirring, until it begins to brown, about 5 minutes and remove the oil with a kitchen paper and add a little oil and add onion, celery, green and red bell pepper and garlic and cook, stirring, until the onion is soft, about 5 minutes more. Stir in thyme, chili powder and salt and cooked rice and sausages cook for 1 minute and serve.



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Turkey Sausage And Rice Recipe 260 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



3 oz low-fat low sodium turkey sausage

2 tablespoon olive oil

1 cloves garlic, minced

1/8 cup red onion chopped

1/8 cup red bell pepper, chopped

1/4 cup broccoli florets, fresh or frozen

1/4 cup low-sodium chicken broth 58g

1/4 cup brown rice



Preparation



Bring rice and broth to a boil in a large saucepan. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer at the lowest bubble until the water is absorbed and the rice is tender. Remove from the heat and let stand, covered, for 10 minutes. If rice is not tender but no liquid remains, add an additional 1/4 cup of broth.



In large skillet heat olive oil on medium heat. Add sausage and cook, stirring, until it begins to brown, about 5 minutes and remove the oil with a kitchen paper and add a little oil and add garlic, onion, pepper, and broccoli. Continue to cook just until peppers and onion begin to soften and add cooked rice and sausages cook for 1 minute and serve.