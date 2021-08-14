Cargill’s Food Monopoly, Boycott, Divest, Sanction, Cargill Products

The big AG monopoly, Governor Cuomo’s corruption, corporations turn to prison slave labor14 Aug, 2021 08:15full show here,Naomi Karavani hosts Redacted Tonight this week. A few corporations have taken near-monopoly control over the foods we buy in grocery stores. Karavani exposes how these special interests have managed to win insane subsidies for their businesses and force processed food products on society. It’s a story of lobbying, bribes, and propaganda that lets these corporations get away with putting trash on our tables while paying the people who produce their products peanuts. Then, Karavani covers Big Pharma’s push for bigger profits from the vaccine, the FBI’s latest invasion of your privacy in tandem with Big Tech, and much more.Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,subscribe to my other channels,ugetube.com,bit chute,ceflex.orgBrighteon,153news.net,Please help and donate,dr Meno on FACEBOOKJOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTIONThe Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank RunsEUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)