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Cargill’s Food Monopoly, Boycott, Divest, Sanction, Cargill Products
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14 views • August 14, 2021
The big AG monopoly, Governor Cuomo’s corruption, corporations turn to prison slave labor
14 Aug, 2021 08:15
full show here,
https://www.rt.com/shows/redacted-tonight-summary/532022-food-corporations-monopoly-control/
Naomi Karavani hosts Redacted Tonight this week. A few corporations have taken near-monopoly control over the foods we buy in grocery stores. Karavani exposes how these special interests have managed to win insane subsidies for their businesses and force processed food products on society. It’s a story of lobbying, bribes, and propaganda that lets these corporations get away with putting trash on our tables while paying the people who produce their products peanuts. Then, Karavani covers Big Pharma’s push for bigger profits from the vaccine, the FBI’s latest invasion of your privacy in tandem with Big Tech, and much more.
Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,
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The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
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EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
14 Aug, 2021 08:15
full show here,
https://www.rt.com/shows/redacted-tonight-summary/532022-food-corporations-monopoly-control/
Naomi Karavani hosts Redacted Tonight this week. A few corporations have taken near-monopoly control over the foods we buy in grocery stores. Karavani exposes how these special interests have managed to win insane subsidies for their businesses and force processed food products on society. It’s a story of lobbying, bribes, and propaganda that lets these corporations get away with putting trash on our tables while paying the people who produce their products peanuts. Then, Karavani covers Big Pharma’s push for bigger profits from the vaccine, the FBI’s latest invasion of your privacy in tandem with Big Tech, and much more.
Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
EUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)
https://ugetube.com/watch/europa-the-last-battle-all-10-parts-complete-and-final-version-2019_pQMr9SWDPKjUjVx.html
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