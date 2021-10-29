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Black Star- Superplume-Covid Bioweapon Report for 2021 Newsletter 43: October 28, 2021
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780 views • October 29, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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Earth saw seven new-volcanic eruption events with four volcanoes (Karangetang, Krakatau, Manam, Yasur) erupting in the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone. The Japan volcano (Asosan) erupted along the southern regions of Corridor 1 where activity is projected to shift north into Russia. Kilauea erupted above the Superplume main blob pushing from Indonesia-Fiji through the US West Coast with the Canary Islands volcano (La Palma, Spain) erupting along Corridor 3 responding to deep harmonic tremor activity under Fiji on the opposite side of the world. The Earth core is heating up and the Global Tectonic Fault Line Unzipping Phenomenon (Video) is trying to separate the seven major tectonic plates being pushed apart under our feet.
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U.S. Economy Is in Freefall as Biden's Only Answer Appears to Be 'Spend More Money'
Submitted by Richard
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/10/28/u-s-economy-is-in-freefall-as-bidens-only-answer-appears-to-be-spend-more-money-n1527678
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CEO of Blackstone Warns: Power Shortages and Riots Coming to Developed Nations - soon. Propane "Armageddon" Could Leave Rural Homes without heat
Submitted by Bonnie
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/ceo-of-blackstone-warns-power-shortages-and-riots-coming-to-developed-nations-soon
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John Moore joins Mike Adams to warn about the systematic DISMANTLING of the infrastructure that's keeping Americans alive
Submitted by Terral
October 28, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/e48af45d-a61d-4418-b63e-0c94de6446fe
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the second Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Earth saw seven new-volcanic eruption events with four volcanoes (Karangetang, Krakatau, Manam, Yasur) erupting in the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone. The Japan volcano (Asosan) erupted along the southern regions of Corridor 1 where activity is projected to shift north into Russia. Kilauea erupted above the Superplume main blob pushing from Indonesia-Fiji through the US West Coast with the Canary Islands volcano (La Palma, Spain) erupting along Corridor 3 responding to deep harmonic tremor activity under Fiji on the opposite side of the world. The Earth core is heating up and the Global Tectonic Fault Line Unzipping Phenomenon (Video) is trying to separate the seven major tectonic plates being pushed apart under our feet.
--
U.S. Economy Is in Freefall as Biden's Only Answer Appears to Be 'Spend More Money'
Submitted by Richard
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/10/28/u-s-economy-is-in-freefall-as-bidens-only-answer-appears-to-be-spend-more-money-n1527678
--
CEO of Blackstone Warns: Power Shortages and Riots Coming to Developed Nations - soon. Propane "Armageddon" Could Leave Rural Homes without heat
Submitted by Bonnie
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/ceo-of-blackstone-warns-power-shortages-and-riots-coming-to-developed-nations-soon
--
John Moore joins Mike Adams to warn about the systematic DISMANTLING of the infrastructure that's keeping Americans alive
Submitted by Terral
October 28, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/e48af45d-a61d-4418-b63e-0c94de6446fe
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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