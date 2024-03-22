Create New Account
⚡️The Missile Hits Ukraine's Dnieper Hydroelectric Station, Shooting off Decoys to Protect against potential air defense fire
Published 17 hours ago

⚡️The missile hits the target, shooting off decoys to protect against potential air defense fire. True, judging by the footage from the Dnieper Hydroelectric Station, the air defense either did not work or worked very weakly.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

