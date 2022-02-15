URGENT MESSAGE: COVID Shots Contain Graphene and Nanotech for Democide and AI Neural Networ

{MIRRORED}Dr. Ricardo Delgado: ” Good afternoon everyone. My name is Ricardo Delgado and I am the founder and director of La Quinta Columna.All the vaccines tested (Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Janssen and Moderna), contain exclusively nanotechnology. We have found nanorouters, which also emit MAC addresses that can be registered with Bluetooth wireless technology by just using your own mobile phone and the help of an app.We have found nanoantennas and plasmonic antennas for the amplification of these signals. We have also identified nano-rectennas (which act as rectifier bridges of alternating/direct current), codecs and certain logic gates for the encryption of these nano communications emitted from the inoculated individual to a remote server.The primary material for the elaboration of these microstructural complexes is graphene oxide, the presence of which is decisive for the self-assembly of these structural complexes.The main mechanisms of exfoliation of graphene oxide within the body into graphene quantum dots are: natural biodegradation mediated by the enzyme myetoperoxidase – and the teslaphoresis mechanism, which are microwave electromagnetic fields, emitted from mobile phone signals, with different frequency ranges.Graphene oxide injected into the body acquires magnetic properties in contact with hydrogen and living cells. This is why most vaccinated people have this exacerbated magnetism at the point of inoculation, and subsequently in the upper solar plexus and the skull.Graphene oxide is detected in the body by our immune system as if it were a pathogen. Once injected, it has an affinity for the central nervous system (basically the spinal cord and our brain), because of its higher electrical conductivity. In the central nervous system, it causes immobilization of limbs, strokes, paraplegia and alteration of the nervous system.Graphene oxide has a blood clotting factor and increases thrombogenicity or thrombus proliferation. The ultimate consequence of thrombi is all kinds of cardiovascular accidents, such as embolisms, ischaemias, strokes, aneurysms, etc. Graphene oxide also has an affinity for electrical organs, such as our heart, especially when its cardiac activity increases, and therefore its electrical activity. At that moment, this graphene oxide targets the heart and inflames it, generating myocarditis or pericarditis.This is not science fiction. This is reality. This is what these global “elitists” are trying to enforce on all of humanity. These are not “conspiracy theories”, as much as the mainstream media/news will try to tell us.