Energy Crisis and Economic Consequences for Europe

Europe’s suicidal cut-off from cheap Russian energy is causing massive de-industrialization, especially in Germany. That energy is now flowing east to power China's AI revolution. A historic, self-inflicted error with decades-long consequences.
#EnergyCrisis #Deindustrialization #EU #Germany #Economy
