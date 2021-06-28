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Are you disappointed by this sermon?
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0 view • June 28, 2021
Are you disappointed by this sermon?
You may try to find a sermon about obeying the teachings of Jesus on YouTube, but finding one without the same old excuses used to try to nullify what Jesus really taught is almost impossible. Will you see this truth and follow Him or follow an imposter's doctrine?
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
You may try to find a sermon about obeying the teachings of Jesus on YouTube, but finding one without the same old excuses used to try to nullify what Jesus really taught is almost impossible. Will you see this truth and follow Him or follow an imposter's doctrine?
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
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