Facing Fear Head-On with Truth and Transparency in Daily Dialogue with God - Nicole Salmon

Overcoming your deepest fears and achieving your goals doesn’t have to be scary. With God’s help, you can embrace the truth about yourself and take your challenges to Him! This is the wisdom Nicole Salmon brings to the topic of courage. As an author, speaker, and purpose alignment coach, she has journeyed from the struggles of single motherhood and faced her fears head-on with God’s help. Fear is slick, and it dresses itself up in many ways, she says. Sometimes, fear can even dress itself up to look like wisdom. Don’t be deceived. Fear is not from God! She advises Christians to be truthful with themselves and to take those concerns to the Lord. No matter what you face, there is a response you can offer to turn your fear into a win.
TAKEAWAYS
Create a Bible-anchored response to the fear narrative that replays in your head
Have honest conversations with God and stop lying to yourself about what’s going on and embrace truth
Take small, actionable steps toward your goals
More time procrastinating doesn’t alleviate fear; it feeds it
