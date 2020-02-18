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Brawl breaks out at Bernie Sanders rally over ‘Black Guns Matter’ shirt
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49 views • February 18, 2020
By Ben Feuerherd February 17, 2020
A brawl broke out at a Bernie Sanders rally in Colorado on Sunday when a supporter of the Vermont senator confronted another man for wearing a T-shirt that read “Black Guns Matter,” a report said.
Source: https://nypost.com/2020/02/17/brawl-breaks-out-at-bernie-sanders-rally-over-black-guns-matter-shirt/
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A brawl broke out at a Bernie Sanders rally in Colorado on Sunday when a supporter of the Vermont senator confronted another man for wearing a T-shirt that read “Black Guns Matter,” a report said.
Source: https://nypost.com/2020/02/17/brawl-breaks-out-at-bernie-sanders-rally-over-black-guns-matter-shirt/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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