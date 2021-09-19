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The Fall of Ferguson. There Will Be No Recovery.
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60 views • September 19, 2021
One year after the shooting death of Michael Brown by the hands of Police Officer Darren Wilson and the rise of the Black Lives Matter activist group, Ferguson has once again erupted in protests. With Ferguson, Missouri once again under a state of emergency, Stefan Molyneux looks at the underlying social, economic and governmental factors that have led to the escalating violence in Ferguson and the surrounding St. Louis area.
Source: http://www.fdrurl.com/fall-of-ferguson
The Truth About Michael Brown and the Ferguson Riots
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9pr1oE34bIM
What Pisses Me Off About The Michael Brown Shooting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UMnMmxZgTlg
The Truth About The Race War
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfcDIwky8lU
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Source: http://www.fdrurl.com/fall-of-ferguson
The Truth About Michael Brown and the Ferguson Riots
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9pr1oE34bIM
What Pisses Me Off About The Michael Brown Shooting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UMnMmxZgTlg
The Truth About The Race War
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfcDIwky8lU
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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