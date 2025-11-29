2025-11-29 Showing appreciation for your partner can do so much - read the description too

2025-11-29 Showing appreciation for your partner can do so much

Look into her eye's men, how did that make you feel when you heard her say, "thank you, I appreciate you.", in the way that she said it. Now tell me, how much more would that motivate your heart. You know. Woman, they don't know, and they have never been taught to know. Woman, the modern woman...un-thankful, un-grateful, un-worthy....better off living alone in peace and solitude...no dripping faucet to annoy you.

Men, you who are long exercised in disciple and obedience to the Father, who look out upon the other stupid and naive women who chase exciting....who are wooed by.....yeah... They are not worthy of you, don't settle.





Men of God, if you have been faithful to the Father, do not settle for the one who will not walk and become your helpmate. Do not ever sell God out. If she won't humble herself and desire to walk in her role as the Lord has spoken, then no amount of sex will ever be worth the price that you are going to pay in your soul for choosing her. She is not worthy of your ark, not worthy to lay down your life to protect, not worth wasting your time teaching...just move on.

And woman, take note...men want peace...not your drama roller-coaster. Men don't want you test them with your stupid things that you do, they want to see if you honor them, respect them, and will follow them in the ways that the Father has already taught them. They don't want to have to fight the whole world, and then come home to fight with you too. Help-mate....get it!??! They are disciplined, but they know how to have fun and smile too, but only when everything God has given them control over, is moving in the right direction.....because they give account to the Father for it. Don't go messing that up with your drama, its not cute....he will walk away....and you won't even realize what you had...or lost... And then, one day, you will wake up after having many men, none of whom was "the right one", alone with your two cats...and the problem wasn't them, it was you. Honor, love, respect, appreciation...give it...because he deserves it. Fear, obedience......give that to the Father, because HE is God, not you. Things will work out better for in you in the long run.