Bill Gates Says COVID19 Vaccine Will Cause 700,000 People to Suffer

At 3:14 global depopulation proponent Bill Gates says EXACTLY "Ya know if we have 1 in 10,000... ah side effects, that's ya know way more 700,000... ahhhhhhhh ya know people who will suffer from that."



Multiple supposed fact checking sites claim Bill Gates never said 700 thousand people will suffer from the COVID19 vaccine. That is an easy claim to make, because one must know the EXACT title "Bill Gates explains the work his foundation is doing to combat coronavirus" to find this specific video, which disproves the fact checkers' erroneous claim. That title is not general knowledge, so very few could find this video. So, here it is, easy to find with the keywords searchers are likely to use.



I do not own this video segment.