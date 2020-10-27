BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bill Gates Says COVID19 Vaccine Will Cause 700,000 People to Suffer
Liberty First
Liberty First
6 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
1017 views • October 27, 2020
At 3:14 global depopulation proponent Bill Gates says EXACTLY "Ya know if we have 1 in 10,000... ah side effects, that's ya know way more 700,000... ahhhhhhhh ya know people who will suffer from that."

Multiple supposed fact checking sites claim Bill Gates never said 700 thousand people will suffer from the COVID19 vaccine. That is an easy claim to make, because one must know the EXACT title "Bill Gates explains the work his foundation is doing to combat coronavirus" to find this specific video, which disproves the fact checkers' erroneous claim. That title is not general knowledge, so very few could find this video. So, here it is, easy to find with the keywords searchers are likely to use.

I do not own this video segment.
Keywords
healthdeathvaccineharmkillbillbill gatesgatescnbcquicksufferdie700side effectcovid-19covid19covidinjure700000becky quickbecky
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Another Kinetic Attack on Iran Will Unleash Global Depression, Famine and Collapse

Another Kinetic Attack on Iran Will Unleash Global Depression, Famine and Collapse

Mike Adams
Fears of Renewed War Grow as U.S. and Israel Reportedly Eye Iran Strikes

Fears of Renewed War Grow as U.S. and Israel Reportedly Eye Iran Strikes

Garrison Vance
Russia Condemns Terrorist Attack in Jordan, Reaffirms Solidarity

Russia Condemns Terrorist Attack in Jordan, Reaffirms Solidarity

Garrison Vance
Report: War Department&#8217;s Secret Technology Support Office Draws Oversight Questions

Report: War Department’s Secret Technology Support Office Draws Oversight Questions

Garrison Vance
China Moves to Confiscate Nearly 62,000 Bitcoin Linked to $2.8 Billion Fraud Case

China Moves to Confiscate Nearly 62,000 Bitcoin Linked to $2.8 Billion Fraud Case

Sterling Ashworth
War Department loans heat ray weapon to DHS: Memo

War Department loans heat ray weapon to DHS: Memo

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy