Michael Wallach - The Viral Delusion - Polio, Smallpox, AIDS, SARS-COV2

Today on the Naturally Inspired Michael Wallach is joining us.

Mike "Wally" Wallach is a freelance film maker. His film the viral delusion features scientists doctors and journalists who lay out the case that the scientific papers upon which the pandemic was based when looked at closely are pseudoscience.

In the viral delusion They explore every major claim. From the isolation of the virus, to its so called genetic sequencing, the discovery of how they test for SARS COv2 and the emergence of variants that exist only on a computer.

Mike is the screen writer for “the Bay” directed by Oscar winning filmmaker Barry Levison he is also in development for “tHe abduction with paranormal activity producer Steven Schneider, the politics of heroin with essential films, The jury room in development with EKO productions and the documentary the lie of the century.

For more on information Mikes work visit michaelwallach.com

To watch the docuseries “The Viral Delusion” go to https://paradigmshift.uscreen.io/?via=jayson

