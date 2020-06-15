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Arrests & Executions of the Deep State for CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
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122 views • June 15, 2020
The 5D Chess Game between the Dark and the Light Forces continues. I share how I predicted Black Lives Matter Riots in my video from March 2020 as another Psy-OP that the dark forces would use to create panic, chaos, and separation, all for a POLITICAL agenda to attempt to deter the Ascension of this Planet! :)
The Ascension of Gaia and her children is unstoppable, and many celebrate as more darkness is LIFTED OFF OUR PLANET! I share some disclosure on famous Celebrities Arrested and/or Executed for their CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY, including Satanic Pedofilia and the consumption of Adrenochrome.
I share some important guidance regarding MIND CONTROL and how young adults are being targetted. And I end this video with a Mantra - A DECLARATION OF SOVEREIGNTY - to free us from the clutches of evil.
EldoRa Rose - Ascension Talk https://youtu.be/Hze_Cl4Ctdw
The Ascension of Gaia and her children is unstoppable, and many celebrate as more darkness is LIFTED OFF OUR PLANET! I share some disclosure on famous Celebrities Arrested and/or Executed for their CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY, including Satanic Pedofilia and the consumption of Adrenochrome.
I share some important guidance regarding MIND CONTROL and how young adults are being targetted. And I end this video with a Mantra - A DECLARATION OF SOVEREIGNTY - to free us from the clutches of evil.
EldoRa Rose - Ascension Talk https://youtu.be/Hze_Cl4Ctdw
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