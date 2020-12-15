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AMERICA’S HEROES SAYING NO TO COVID VACCINE -- theHigwire.com
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261 views • December 15, 2020
Video Source: https://thehighwire.com/videos/americas-heroes-saying-no-to-covid-vaccine/
When polled, more than half of FDNY said they would refuse the #Covid19 vaccine when it became available. Additionally, when asked, EMT workers were not only skeptical of the vaccine, but went so far as saying they don’t want to be test subjects. Now our Nation’s Military is following suit. Will our frontline heroes be the next group to be vilified as anti-vaxxers?
#FrontlineWorkers #FDNY #EMT #VaccineSafety
When polled, more than half of FDNY said they would refuse the #Covid19 vaccine when it became available. Additionally, when asked, EMT workers were not only skeptical of the vaccine, but went so far as saying they don’t want to be test subjects. Now our Nation’s Military is following suit. Will our frontline heroes be the next group to be vilified as anti-vaxxers?
#FrontlineWorkers #FDNY #EMT #VaccineSafety
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