AOC Explains why Democrats REFUSED to Honor Charlie Kirk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alexandria, OCasio Cortez, along with 57 other Democrats voted against a resolution to honor the life of Charlie Kirk. I was apoplectic when I heard about this, and here is the dim light bulb describing why she voted against Charlie Kirk. I'm going to dismantle her low IQ, low resolution arguments.
#AOC #CharlieKirk #honorcharlie
Follow me on
X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/
Buy me a coffee:
Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n
Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)
✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts 🗳️