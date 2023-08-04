Create New Account
Spike Protein Factories in Your vaxxed body - sorry there is no off switch - plus the Lady Doc calls it like it is in Commie Maine, and the Treasonous Sailors in our Navy
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published 17 hours ago

Cannabis Jimmy has come up with a further rendition of his Swinging in the Wind tune.  I love singing out of tune like a clown.  I entertain myself when I act like this.  Anyway, the Flower Festival is going on here in Medellin Colombian and the weather is awesome.  No rain, sun, a little wind.  Just the way we like it.  Come on down for a visit: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com

spikefactorycovid

