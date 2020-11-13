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Antichrist Government Medical Tyranny Monetary Incentives
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79 views • November 13, 2020
BANNED AND REMOVED FROM YOUTUBE. In this video originally published to YouTube 24 April 2020, Scott concludes this series of videos as he reveals the COVID-19 financial scam, and the true motive behind this unprecedented hoax—the Satanic World Order's global government control of the entire planet, and the enslavement of everyone on it. Do not fret, for Jesus warned us of these things with the promise that He will return to rescue those of us who look to Him, and destroy those who are destroying Earth (Revelation 11:18).
Hospitals Reimbursements from Government for Uninsured CV-19 Patients: https://revcycleintelligence.com/news/hospital-reimbursement-for-uninsured-covid-19-cases-may-total-42b
Medicare Reimbursements for CV-19 tests: https://revcycleintelligence.com/news/cms-releases-medicare-reimbursement-details-for-covid-19-tests
Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/
Follow Scott's videos uncensored on his Odysee channel https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
Link to Scott's BrandNewTube channel: https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=scottstephenstv
Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
Hospitals Reimbursements from Government for Uninsured CV-19 Patients: https://revcycleintelligence.com/news/hospital-reimbursement-for-uninsured-covid-19-cases-may-total-42b
Medicare Reimbursements for CV-19 tests: https://revcycleintelligence.com/news/cms-releases-medicare-reimbursement-details-for-covid-19-tests
Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/
Follow Scott's videos uncensored on his Odysee channel https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
Link to Scott's BrandNewTube channel: https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=scottstephenstv
Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
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