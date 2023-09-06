Create New Account
#1 Prepper Hack-There Are No Hacks. Its All Fundamentals
glock 1911
The gaslighting will continue until consensus improves" -every communist ever.  The deceptions continue, but in spite of that people of all walks are waking up.  This may lead to acts of desperation by the left.  Be warned.  Be prepared.  Laura Loomer at Truth Social posted "boneface" - one of the CIA assets at the Nazi event over the weekend, talking about how the CIA recruited him:   https://truthsocial.com/@LauraLoomer  Remember BOYCOTTS!!!  Chinese nationals posing as tourists caught trying to breach US military installations.  Wait, what??? Bowne Report video, regular folks waking up to the criminality and gross incompetence of the left:   https://banned.video/watch?id=64f6b636ead8b1c4841cf774   

Keywords
weaponspreppingsalvationsurvivalfitnessleftist malfeasance

