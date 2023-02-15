Create New Account
Building Community - #SolutionsWatch
What is happening
Published a day ago
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-community/

The PTSB are trying to keep us apart. Divided. Alone in the urban jungle. And so, building community is a way to fight back by constructing something new . . . But no one said building a community is easy. Join James today as he looks at The Conscious Agora and other examples of people coming together to create a better world.
gardenjames corbettgrowingbuilding communitysolutionswatchthe official corbett report rumble channel

