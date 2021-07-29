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7.2 Haiti Quake and the Global Tectonic Faultline Unzipping Phenomenon: August 14, 2021
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7.2 Haiti Quake and the Global Tectonic Faultline
Unzipping Phenomenon
By Terral
August 14, 2021
A 7.2 Haiti Quake (USGS, News) struck early this afternoon UTC time to become the fourth major earthquake to strike in the last four days. This was the fifth major earthquake to strike in just over two weeks starting with the 8.2 Alaska Quake (USGS) striking on July 29, 2021. The five big quakes in sequence looks like this:
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ak0219neiszm/executive
M 8.2 - 104 km SE of Perryville, Alaska
• 2021-07-29 06:15:47 (UTC)
• 55.325°N 157.841°W
• 32.2 km depth
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000f48v/executive
M 7.1 - 63 km E of Pondaguitan, Philippines
• 2021-08-11 17:46:14 (UTC)
• 6.455°N 126.742°E
• 65.6 km depth
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000f4ly/executive
M 7.5 - South Sandwich Islands region
• 2021-08-12 18:32:54 (UTC)
• 57.596°S 25.187°W
• 63.3 km depth
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000f53e/executive
M 8.1 - South Sandwich Islands region
• 2021-08-12 18:35:20 (UTC)
• 58.416°S 25.321°W
• 48.3 km depth
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000f65h/executive
M 7.2 - 12 km NE of Saint-Louis du Sud, Haiti
• 2021-08-14 12:29:09 (UTC)
• 18.352°N 73.480°W
• 10.0 km depth
Also, this 6.9 Alaska Quake (USGS) struck in almost the identical location as the 8.2 Alaska Quake that started this big-quake-event sequence, and at almost the identical depth.
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ak021adyci6n/executive
M 6.9 - 136 km SE of Perryville, Alaska
• 2021-08-14 11:57:44 (UTC)
• 55.085°N 157.540°W
• 33.3 km depth
Let us keep in mind that the USGS reporting period for 2021 Week 25 ends at midnight UTC tonight, which marks the time that Week 26 will begin. We saw a big change in the way our planet responds to Black Star-induced electromagnetic energy leading up to the start of the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star:
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
7.2 Haiti Quake and the Global Tectonic Faultline
Unzipping Phenomenon
By Terral
August 14, 2021
A 7.2 Haiti Quake (USGS, News) struck early this afternoon UTC time to become the fourth major earthquake to strike in the last four days. This was the fifth major earthquake to strike in just over two weeks starting with the 8.2 Alaska Quake (USGS) striking on July 29, 2021. The five big quakes in sequence looks like this:
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ak0219neiszm/executive
M 8.2 - 104 km SE of Perryville, Alaska
• 2021-07-29 06:15:47 (UTC)
• 55.325°N 157.841°W
• 32.2 km depth
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000f48v/executive
M 7.1 - 63 km E of Pondaguitan, Philippines
• 2021-08-11 17:46:14 (UTC)
• 6.455°N 126.742°E
• 65.6 km depth
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000f4ly/executive
M 7.5 - South Sandwich Islands region
• 2021-08-12 18:32:54 (UTC)
• 57.596°S 25.187°W
• 63.3 km depth
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000f53e/executive
M 8.1 - South Sandwich Islands region
• 2021-08-12 18:35:20 (UTC)
• 58.416°S 25.321°W
• 48.3 km depth
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us6000f65h/executive
M 7.2 - 12 km NE of Saint-Louis du Sud, Haiti
• 2021-08-14 12:29:09 (UTC)
• 18.352°N 73.480°W
• 10.0 km depth
Also, this 6.9 Alaska Quake (USGS) struck in almost the identical location as the 8.2 Alaska Quake that started this big-quake-event sequence, and at almost the identical depth.
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/ak021adyci6n/executive
M 6.9 - 136 km SE of Perryville, Alaska
• 2021-08-14 11:57:44 (UTC)
• 55.085°N 157.540°W
• 33.3 km depth
Let us keep in mind that the USGS reporting period for 2021 Week 25 ends at midnight UTC tonight, which marks the time that Week 26 will begin. We saw a big change in the way our planet responds to Black Star-induced electromagnetic energy leading up to the start of the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star:
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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