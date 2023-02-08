Pfizer's Bioweapon

More fun for you from Pfizer! (Sarcasm)

Your menstrual cycles are getting screwed up from the shots messing with your "HPG axis" (Hypothalamus Pituitary Gonads). The pituitary is in the brain, yet the shot DOES NOT cross the blood-brain barrier? Uh yeah, sure. Tell me some more mRNA lies. 💉 ☣

️Everybody has menstrual cycles now, according to the woke-tards. So you all should be worried. Remember Nicki Minaj talked about some guys balls getting swollen after the shot? That sure sounds fun! 🙇

More death and sickness for you and more profits for Pfizer. For Pfizer, it is about money, and it is about control, more control over you to make more money off of your sickness and death. 💉 💀 Not an honest business model. Pfizer works constantly to censor the truth of what they do, via government partners influence over social media and news media. A deadly system of fraud, corruption and greed, for money and control over you.

💎 SOURCE VIDEO:

https://www.theinfowar.tv/watch?id=63dedf36f246b125ed5b1530

📀 PROJECT VERITAS SOURCE:

Pfizer Director Concerned Over Women's Reproductive Health After COVID-19 Vaccinations

https://www.rumble.com/v284pgu-pfizer-director-concerned-over-womens-reproductive-heath-after-covid-19-vac.html

