Revelatorium Revelations Video Series- E5: Incarnation and Re-Incarnation

Hello and welcome to We are in the Golden Age i am your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family.

Proud to welcome back Delstarr for tonight's discussion/lecture on the amazing topic of Incarnation and Re-Incarnation.

As its a primal principle to Creation for the Creator's to expand themselves within themselves.Its literally how the expansion process works, using soul atom/atums and Incarnations/Re-Incarnations.

Enjoy the episode and remember to view ALL episodes of the Revelatorium Revelations Video Series, as the information presented in each episode ties into every other episode.

Website links:

www.revelatorium.com

www.thedesignofcreation.com

www.radionicships.com [now live]

You can purchase the Revelatorium Revelations series on the link: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Revelatorium&;;ref=nb_sb_noss,



Full color copy is beautiful and recommended.

Lectures/discussions/Q&A with Delstarr is weekly on Wednesdays, Starrgram Readings of the Revelatorium Revelations Series are on the Sabbath ( Saturdays).

If you would like questions asked/answered on the Episode please send them to: [email protected] [within reasonable time to recording of episode, episodes are recorded on Wednesdays @ 7:00pm PST]. Stay tuned for more, thanks for watching,

Please subscribe to We are in the Golden Age,

For Light and Love with Will serving Creation,

I'm your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family,

Many Blessings and remember We are in the Golden Age

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weareinthegoldenage

