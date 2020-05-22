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UK Column News - 22nd May 2020 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 22nd May 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/1QUy_Df3UIk
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News, bringing you the latest Coronavirus updates.
If you would like to support UKC, please head over here: https://www.ukcolumn.org/community/
START – Boris holds telephone call with Bill & Melinda Gates…
Oxford Vaccine Group and Astrazeneca given £65m to create CV vaccine
Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority adds a further $1 Billion
The new Gravy Train: biomedical research – awash with (taxpayer-funded) grants
Romania: one third of Romanians would refuse Covid-19 vaccine…
What is the real agenda behind investing these vast sums of money…?
Social media trends being carefully monitored to assess public reaction
The Spectator: Stanford study suggests CoronaVirus might not be as deadly as flu
Infection Fatality Rates grossly overstated by WHO and Imperial College
Lowest IFR: Kobe, Japan (0.02%)…highest IFR: Geneva (0.5%)
What is the justification for the continued lockup…?
Economic effects are starting to bite: PAYE and VAT income falls sharply
Bank of England looking at the possibility of negative interest rates…
US government has dumped $10 Trillion on ‘Federal Reserve’ balance sheet
The cost of lockup is compounding every day – who will pay…?
Why are politicians allowing the complete collapse of western economies…?
Jack Dorsey (Twitter) donates to Humanity Forward CoronaVirus Relief Fund
Money to be used for Universal Basic Income pilot scheme…
20:03 – MainStream Media: newspaper circulation is plummeting
MSM is now being kept afloat by government – using taxpayer funds
How can the MSM hold government to account when they are paying the bills…?
23:51 – Schools: UK teachers union strikes over ‘safety fears’
Swedish schools have not closed – no apocalypse…
BMA supports teachers unions on schools not reopening quoting Chinese study
CEBM: the risks of Covid-19 transmission in children are low
What science are we being guided by…science fiction…?
France: COVID-19 cases confirmed in 2019 using three categories
32:00 – USA: President Trump caves to pressure on masks
Are masks useful or just adding to the dangers…?
Pro-lockdown propaganda: Georgia’s experiment in human sacrifice
21 Wire: Washington residents who refuse COVID test to be placed under house arrest…
The backlash against politicians will be massive with contact tracing still to come
Why are fatality rates so high in UK and USA…?
Ohio judge: state’s Covid-19 lockdown ‘arbitrary, unreasonable and oppressive’
US CDC: CoronaVirus spread is unlikely on surfaces
WHO propaganda: dirty banknotes may be spreading CV – cashless society ahead
43:26 – David Noakes (GcMAF cancer treatment) arrested again – secret hearing…
46:23 – Tobias Ellwood (77 Brigade) in a massive conflict of interest
48:11 – Boris doubles down on 2 metre rule…Nigel Farage goes on a boat trip
French Navy handing off migrants to British Navy…?
Britain and France driving for defence union…
Venezuelan rep to UN: not the first time that BoE has acted as a looting agent…
Category
News and Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/1QUy_Df3UIk
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News, bringing you the latest Coronavirus updates.
If you would like to support UKC, please head over here: https://www.ukcolumn.org/community/
START – Boris holds telephone call with Bill & Melinda Gates…
Oxford Vaccine Group and Astrazeneca given £65m to create CV vaccine
Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority adds a further $1 Billion
The new Gravy Train: biomedical research – awash with (taxpayer-funded) grants
Romania: one third of Romanians would refuse Covid-19 vaccine…
What is the real agenda behind investing these vast sums of money…?
Social media trends being carefully monitored to assess public reaction
The Spectator: Stanford study suggests CoronaVirus might not be as deadly as flu
Infection Fatality Rates grossly overstated by WHO and Imperial College
Lowest IFR: Kobe, Japan (0.02%)…highest IFR: Geneva (0.5%)
What is the justification for the continued lockup…?
Economic effects are starting to bite: PAYE and VAT income falls sharply
Bank of England looking at the possibility of negative interest rates…
US government has dumped $10 Trillion on ‘Federal Reserve’ balance sheet
The cost of lockup is compounding every day – who will pay…?
Why are politicians allowing the complete collapse of western economies…?
Jack Dorsey (Twitter) donates to Humanity Forward CoronaVirus Relief Fund
Money to be used for Universal Basic Income pilot scheme…
20:03 – MainStream Media: newspaper circulation is plummeting
MSM is now being kept afloat by government – using taxpayer funds
How can the MSM hold government to account when they are paying the bills…?
23:51 – Schools: UK teachers union strikes over ‘safety fears’
Swedish schools have not closed – no apocalypse…
BMA supports teachers unions on schools not reopening quoting Chinese study
CEBM: the risks of Covid-19 transmission in children are low
What science are we being guided by…science fiction…?
France: COVID-19 cases confirmed in 2019 using three categories
32:00 – USA: President Trump caves to pressure on masks
Are masks useful or just adding to the dangers…?
Pro-lockdown propaganda: Georgia’s experiment in human sacrifice
21 Wire: Washington residents who refuse COVID test to be placed under house arrest…
The backlash against politicians will be massive with contact tracing still to come
Why are fatality rates so high in UK and USA…?
Ohio judge: state’s Covid-19 lockdown ‘arbitrary, unreasonable and oppressive’
US CDC: CoronaVirus spread is unlikely on surfaces
WHO propaganda: dirty banknotes may be spreading CV – cashless society ahead
43:26 – David Noakes (GcMAF cancer treatment) arrested again – secret hearing…
46:23 – Tobias Ellwood (77 Brigade) in a massive conflict of interest
48:11 – Boris doubles down on 2 metre rule…Nigel Farage goes on a boat trip
French Navy handing off migrants to British Navy…?
Britain and France driving for defence union…
Venezuelan rep to UN: not the first time that BoE has acted as a looting agent…
Category
News and Politics
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