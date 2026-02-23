The Death of El Mencho: How the Mexican Cartel Playbook is Being Used to Stop Elon + DOGE

In this video, we dive into the reported death of CJNG leader El Mencho and the chilling reality of how cartels maintain "peace" in tourist hubs like Puerto Vallarta. But this isn't just about the drug trade—it’s about the business of being left alone.





We explore the startling parallels between cartel territorial control and the institutional fraud currently facing the US government. As Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) move to dismantle deep-rooted corruption, they aren't just fighting red tape—they are fighting a system designed to protect itself at all costs.





Inside this video:





The secret "Peace" of Puerto Vallarta.





Why organized crime thrives on government inefficiency.





The "NPC" tactic: How disruptors are activated to stop reform.





What happens when the cartel's primary business is finally threatened?





Stay tuned to see how the world’s most dangerous organizations and modern bureaucracies share the same playbook.

