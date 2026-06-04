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Germany's Media Landscape | Censorship | Alt Media with Robert Cibis on The World Today.
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Germany's Media Landscape | Censorship | Alt Media Something is very rotten in the state of Germany. Our friend Mats Nilsson posted recently on X that German state media authorities, which were founded to distribute broadcasting licenses will soon be empowered to decide on the value of news. A concept paper leaked to the public, outlined a radical re-regulation of social media platforms including comprehensive control of text, images, and videos, extending to pre-publication censorship, arbitrary favouritism of preferred media and opinions, along with sanctions and penalties.  German regulators will also require platforms like X, Facebook, and YouTube to actively promote "government-approved" news sources while downplaying everything else. This is nothing more than official censorship and propaganda thinly disguised as fighting misinformation. Every year, thousands of Germans are investigated, prosecuted, fined, or raided by heavily armed police units simply for posting opinions online. Germany and its state media authorities are completely out of control. Germany's media output must be quite uninteresting. We speak today to Robert Cibis, editor-in-chief of oval.media about the media scene in Germany and the trials and tribulations of independent media. Robert is a producer and author of films, documentaries, TV shows and a book publisher. About: The Protagonists is a panel of three or four, which presents hot-topic discussions on politics, business, newsmakers, global trends, present-day conflicts, and dangers and challenges facing our world. About: The World Today is a current affairs program which delivers national and international news and analysis to audiences globally. The World Today airs on weekdays and brings the best of the global journalism to audiences around the world. We invite you to tune in and follow The World Today for the latest international news, investigations and analysis from Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the U.K.

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