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Senator. Ron Johnson with families on adverse reactions to COVID vaccine _ FOX6 News Milwaukee
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240 views • August 06, 2021
https://www.c19vaxreactions.com/in-the-news
FOX6 News Milwaukee - Call to Fox News - good on you for covering this!
FOX6 News Milwaukee - Call to Fox News - good on you for covering this!
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