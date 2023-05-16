WEF To End FREE SPEECH On TWITTER? Elon Musk’s New CEO Is WOKE World Economic Forum GLOBALIST

Stew Peters Show





May 15, 2023





Will freedom of speech on Twitter be abolished?

Simon Ateba, senior White House correspondent for Today News Africa, is back again to talk about Twitter’s new World Economic Forum backed CEO.

Elon Musk has hired World Economic Forum Executive Chair Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter.

Yaccarino believes outlets like CNN and NBC are trusted news sources.

Klaus Schwab’s WEF believes that whoever controls technology will control the world.

Elon Musk’s vision for Twitter is to turn it into “X”, a technology app that meets virtually all societal needs.

Will Elon Musk retain control and continue allowing free speech on Twitter, or will Yaccarino be allowed to censor and reshape the platform for woke advertisers?

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

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