TRIAL OF YOUR FAITH ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-MAY 18 2026

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Much Like Peter's Faith Was Tried, We Go Through Trials and Tribulations to Find Our Position In Christ. Born-Again Believers Have the Same Afflictions As Those Who Are Unsaved -- But Our Chastisement [Instruction] Is On a Spiritual Level That An Unsaved Person Cannot Reach. This Is How the Lord Trains Us (Revealing to Us as He Sees Us), and This Is What We Need to Be Brought into Fellowship with Him.