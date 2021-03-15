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Chief Medical Officer of Moderna says Its a Gene Therapy Injection! - mRNA Alters DNA
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404 views • March 15, 2021
Credit to TEDx Talks
The War on Cancer has been raging for over a century, and Tal Zaks may have the biggest breakthrough yet. His idea, to go straight to the source of the problem and edit the genetic code that causes the body to produce cancerous cells, could save millions of lives without a single surgery or chemotherapy regimen. Tal Zaks is the Chief Medical Officer of Moderna Therapeutics.
Tal Zaks is the Chief Medical Officer of Moderna Therapeutics.
**FAIR USE**
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Source: https://youtu.be/AHB2bLILAvM
The War on Cancer has been raging for over a century, and Tal Zaks may have the biggest breakthrough yet. His idea, to go straight to the source of the problem and edit the genetic code that causes the body to produce cancerous cells, could save millions of lives without a single surgery or chemotherapy regimen. Tal Zaks is the Chief Medical Officer of Moderna Therapeutics.
Tal Zaks is the Chief Medical Officer of Moderna Therapeutics.
**FAIR USE**
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Source: https://youtu.be/AHB2bLILAvM
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