Del Bigtree exposing vaccine agenda at Feb 27 2019 ACIP meeting

Del Bigtree: Hello. Thank you for this opportunity. My name is Del Bigtree. I'm the CEO of the Informed Consent Action Network. Many of you received our 88 page review. We've been in debate with Health and Human Services discussing actual safety of vaccines, which is something I don't hear happening in this room anywhere near enough. You cannot discuss safety without placebos. You're not using placebos comparative control studies of vaccines that themselves have never been tested against a placebo, is a joke, and we find ourselves in an autoimmune disease crisis, and no one here seems to care about that. I want to talk about the fact I've been here a year and a half and been watching you and I've watched discussions about things like Japanese encephalitis.

Now correct me if I'm wrong, but nobody seems to be complaining about the fact that we have two vaccines that had injury rates, adverse events of over 100 people, nine serious adverse events when the disease itself has only infected 12 human beings in 24 years.

That means both of these vaccines are six times more dangerous than the disease itself. Yet no one on this panel seems to want to discuss that. I imagine you're all going to pass whatever it is with Japanese encephalitis next, the stupidest vaccine known man. Remember, 12 people infected in America, 4 million people visiting Asia every single year.

24 years, 12 people have been infected. And yet we're having these conversations. It's clear that this is a money-making operation for the vaccine maker. Has nothing to do with actual safety. Next discussion would be, I could go into pregnancy and vaccine. We have a warning that there's a seven-fold increase from getting the flu shot to pregnant women in the first trimester. We've actually challenged the FDA. I've sued and won lawsuits against the National Institute of Health now and the HHS. We just settled with FDA because they've admitted they never tested a flu shot or Tdap vaccine on a single pregnant women in the trials, yet you guys are assuming safety and giving it to pregnant women and then overriding any signal you have from your own studies in the first trimester that it could be causing miscarriage.

And then to get around it, we just heard a study where we compared one vaccine to two vaccines, as though that somehow gets to the bottom of the answer instead of, how about we compare women that are getting vaccines during pregnancies, of those that are getting none? I could go on and on with how these discussions, but the hepatitis B vaccine discussion, HEPA slab, you approved a vaccine at 100%, you asked great questions. You said, you know, has this brand new adjuvant that's going to start messing with our Toll-like receptors? Has it ever been given with other adjuvant in vaccines? No, it never has, no data on that. But let us be known. We're going to give them together at the same time. Oh we'll just assume that that will be safe.

Moving on. We know that there was 14 heart attacks during the trials, you brought it up here. You said in the discussion it's an alarming signal, but we'll see what happens. That means our citizens are now test groups, a part of a medical experiment you are putting on them! That is a direct violation of the Nuremberg Code. This is the state of settled science. You're the only scientific body that's actually saying your science is settled in the entire world,

Meeting chair: Thank you for your comments, your time has expired.

Del Bigtree: and this is how you're doing. I hope you will start being scientists and actually caring. Let's have a placebo study, and let's compare vaccinated to unvaccinated before we destroy our living control group. Thank you very much.

Meeting chair: Thank you for your comments.

