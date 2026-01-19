© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LAKERS 110-93 RAPTORS! Ayton PERFECT 25, Luka 25 Back!
0
12 views • 4 days ago
Description
Los Angeles Lakers beat Toronto Raptors 110-93 Jan 18, 2026. Deandre Ayton 25pts PERFECT 10/10FG +13rbs knee return. Luka Doncic 25pts/7asts/5 3s post-rest. LeBron 24/7 B2B. Q4 9-0 run seals rout (2nd win/7). Scottie Barnes 22/9, Mamukelashvili 20, Ingram 19/7 for TOR (25-19, L2). Lakers 25-16 Pacific lead pre-road trip.
#LakersWin #AytonPerfect #Luka25 #LeBronB2B #RaptorsLoss #NBARout #CryptoComArena
