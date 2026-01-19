BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
LAKERS 110-93 RAPTORS! Ayton PERFECT 25, Luka 25 Back!
News Plus Globe
News Plus Globe
11 followers
12 views • 4 days ago
LAKERS 110-93 RAPTORS! Ayton PERFECT 25, Luka 25 Back!
​https://www.newsplusglobe.com/
Description
Los Angeles Lakers beat Toronto Raptors 110-93 Jan 18, 2026. Deandre Ayton 25pts PERFECT 10/10FG +13rbs knee return. Luka Doncic 25pts/7asts/5 3s post-rest. LeBron 24/7 B2B. Q4 9-0 run seals rout (2nd win/7). Scottie Barnes 22/9, Mamukelashvili 20, Ingram 19/7 for TOR (25-19, L2). Lakers 25-16 Pacific lead pre-road trip.
Hashtags
#LakersWin #AytonPerfect #Luka25 #LeBronB2B #RaptorsLoss #NBARout #CryptoComArena
Keywords
lakers vs raptors recapdeandre ayton 25 perfectluka doncic 25 pointslebron james back-to-backscottie barnes 22 pointsbrandon ingram raptorsnba jan 18 2026
