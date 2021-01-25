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The Scarecrow 1920 (Buster Keaton)
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64 views • January 25, 2021
It was written and directed by Keaton and Edward F. Cline. The runtime is 20 minutes. One of the more memorable scenes of the film is the opening, where Buster and Joe Roberts share a small one room house that is filled with many space- and labor-saving Rube Goldberg-type devices. Later in the film, Keaton tries desperately and comically to outrun and escape Luke the Dog.
Released: November 12, 1920
Released: November 12, 1920
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