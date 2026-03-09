3.9.26 - ICE Party Recap and War Drums Beating Louder

It's not an easy thing to consider, but can there even be a shadow of a doubt that the Democrat party, as an entity if not to every man or woman in the party, simply hate the United States?



In the battles/conflicts between the U.S. and:

-Iran

-Maduro

-MS-13

-Tren de Aragua

-Illegal aliens

-Foreign drug traffickers

-Foreign human traffickers

-Cartels

-Terrorists

-Somali pirates

-Fraudsters

-Child mutilation

-Men in women's spaces



In every one of those conflicts, the Democrats have chosen to oppose the United States, its laws, its Constitution, and the will of its people.



May God guide and bless us all in this battle to defeat them.



