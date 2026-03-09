BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
3.9.26 - ICE Party Recap and War Drums Beating Louder
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
It's not an easy thing to consider, but can there even be a shadow of a doubt that the Democrat party, as an entity if not to every man or woman in the party, simply hate the United States?

In the battles/conflicts between the U.S. and:
-Iran
-Maduro
-MS-13
-Tren de Aragua
-Illegal aliens
-Foreign drug traffickers
-Foreign human traffickers
-Cartels
-Terrorists
-Somali pirates
-Fraudsters
-Child mutilation
-Men in women's spaces

In every one of those conflicts, the Democrats have chosen to oppose the United States, its laws, its Constitution, and the will of its people.

May God guide and bless us all in this battle to defeat them.

______________

Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.

🔴 LIVE daily conservative commentary on the biggest political and cultural stories
🎙️ Unfiltered interviews with elected officials, candidates, and conservative voices
🇺🇸 Faith, family, and freedom—front and center
🚫 No corporate radio. No micromanaging. No compromise. No more bullshit.

📅 Live weekdays + Special subscriber shows TBA
Typically 7-9 AM EST
🔔 Subscribe & hit notifications so you never miss a show

👉 SUBSCRIBE to support independent conservative media
👉 LIKE & RUMBLE every stream to beat the algorithm
👉 SHARE clips with friends who still believe in America

💥 Support Our Work
This show is funded by viewers and patriots—not corporations. If you believe in promoting independent conservative voices, please consider supporting us below:
• GiveSendGo: RestoreOurVoices
• PayPal: @RobertFrantz697
• Venmo: @Bob-Frantz-1
• CashApp: @ $FrantMedia
Monthly supporters welcomed and appreciated!

