The planes are crashing into POPULATED areas
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published 15 hours ago

"Wow... hitting the TWO of Us and the Members of the REMNANT with military frequency ordinance... and NOW?... it 'SEEMS'!... as though... against ALL odds... the planes are crashing into POPULATED areas like military ordinance... landing... EXPLODING... taking lives... hitting the HEADLINES." 

A Beechcraft King Air E90 twin turboprop aircraft nose dives into a car dealership in Marietta, Ohio during an approach to an airport in Parkersburg, West Virginia, killing both occupants on board
(October 18, 2022)


This video is linked to Our October 20, 2022 Blog.

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.


https://testimonyofthetwowitnesses.blogspot.com/?view=snapshot

beechcraft king air e90 twin turboprop nose dive marietta ohio

