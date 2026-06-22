Public Schools Imploding

Public Schools Lose 1.5M Kids

* If you grade public schools on the promise of education, they have been a spectacular failure for 50 years.

* But if you grade them on their actual goals, they have been a spectacular success — capturing a $1T pipeline for the progressive revolution.

* Americans are waking up.

* Even if voters do understand public schools are destroying kids, a trillion dollars talks loud in politics.

* It will be trench warfare to rescue the other kids.





Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (22 June 2026)

https://youtu.be/PeNHagT9x3I