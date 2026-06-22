Public Schools Imploding

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Public Schools Lose 1.5M Kids
* If you grade public schools on the promise of education, they have been a spectacular failure for 50 years.
* But if you grade them on their actual goals, they have been a spectacular success — capturing a $1T pipeline for the progressive revolution.
* Americans are waking up.
* Even if voters do understand public schools are destroying kids, a trillion dollars talks loud in politics.
* It will be trench warfare to rescue the other kids.
Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (22 June 2026)