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32 year old woman literally eaten away by necrotic ulcers after 2nd covid jab SHE DIED
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225 views • May 20, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
A 32-year-old female presenting with small skin nodules and bruises across her legs 4 weeks following her second COVID vaccination. These lesions progressed into large, necrotic ulcers over several months.
This started in March/April of 2021 after her second shot and went on for a year. She died in early February of 2022.
The covid vaccination has some horrible ways to kill you. This poor woman suffered for a year with this.
Source: Wake.The.Fuck.Up channel.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/kgM2eqYJWLLO/
A 32-year-old female presenting with small skin nodules and bruises across her legs 4 weeks following her second COVID vaccination. These lesions progressed into large, necrotic ulcers over several months.
This started in March/April of 2021 after her second shot and went on for a year. She died in early February of 2022.
The covid vaccination has some horrible ways to kill you. This poor woman suffered for a year with this.
Source: Wake.The.Fuck.Up channel.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/kgM2eqYJWLLO/
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