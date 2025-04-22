FOX NEWS BROUGHT UP THE POPE'S 👠 RED SHOES AND ITS SYMBOLISM

MJTruthUltra - HOLEEEE SHIZZLES‼️





🚨 Fox News brought up the Popes RED SHOES and it’s Symbolism 👀





They also discuss the immense pressure to bring the church BACK TO ITALY!





“There’s going to be a lot of pressure to elect a pope that is Italian.”





What do you think about the church being brought back to Italy?





https://rumble.com/v6sebdf-fox-news-brought-up-the-popes-red-shoes-and-its-symbolism-.html





Source: https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1914445243690180942





Thumbnail: https://x.com/DrewPo2024/status/1914455000027119957