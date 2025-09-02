Russia & China forge HISTORIC energy alliance with new pipeline mega-deal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia and China forge HISTORIC energy alliance with new pipeline mega-deal
🟠Project of the new Power of Siberia 2 pipeline to be launched
🟠Supplies will be increased through the existing Power of Siberia pipeline and the under-construction Far Eastern Route
HUGE: Once all projects are operational, the volume of pipeline gas supplies from Russia to China will reach 106 billion cubic meters.
This cements Russia's role as a key energy partner for Asia's growing economy and diversifies its export routes.
Adding: ‘Gazprom’ & ‘CNPC’ sign a new memorandum on strategic co-op & construction of ‘Siberian Force – 2’ gas pipeline – Alexey Miller
Will supply from Russia 50 billion m³ of gas annually at lower price than for Europe
Agree to increase volume of supplies to China from 10 to 12 billion m³