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Jonathan Kleck & The Error of Balaam - The NEW Covenant - Jeremiah 11 & 12
Jonathan Heller
Jonathan Heller
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439 views • July 07, 2021
After recent conversations and also some comments, l come armed with the whole armor of GOD. ALL GLORY to my Friend, my Savior, my Peace, my Salvation, my LORD, and my GOD. No one has a "LEG" to stand on... anymore. Watch the below playlists. Every question that I could possibly think of, I asked the LORD, and I found the answers to in His Word. Read the descriptions in the videos. I tried to explain in there as well. "For the Word of GOD is living, and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart." Just a few more things to ponder... If you have understood the system; who we are, where we come from, and why we are here, then why would any reasonable person even consider having sex again? And secondly, if you expect to assimilate back into that fire from whence we came, why wouldn't you expect that you would need to be purified and purged? Exactness in the WORD. "Purge me with hyssop, and I shall be clean: wash me, and I shall be whiter than snow." The LORD is Awesome. I am a foolish man who made the mistake of not listening to my Father. And now only desire to go back Home, running towards Him as fast as I can, leaving this evil world behind me, and not looking back. I pray that you all will join me.

The WAY Home Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWnUWBlfyzcjo1LacHF1mnYeRmEbtU3du

A Journey Through Jeremiah:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWnUWBlfyzchrWS8kbF46hwax-MBtBMCi
Keywords
biblejesus christmessiahchristjesusbible studychristianstruthchristianityharpazorapturenew testamentbiblicalgenesisprophetprophetsold testamentjesus is comingjesus savesjonathan kleckthejonathankleck
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