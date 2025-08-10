NUMN Edition - #13 Crypto Kleptos and Misplaced Missiles

All the clown world news that matters (but not to your mama) on Not Ur Mama's News! This week we cover:

FTX and the Bank Man Fraud

Democrat candidate risen like a phoenix in Arizona

Eight billionth baby born, but no pronouns assigned as yet

Missile that hit Poland was Ukrainian - but it's still Russia's fault

The value capture scheme that may end up capturing us all.

News Item Links:

⁠Crypto Criminality⁠;

⁠Arizona a Desert for Election Integrity;⁠

⁠Eight Billion Heads Better Than One⁠?

⁠Ukrainian Missile Identifies as Russian⁠;

⁠Smart Cities, Dumb Plans⁠.









