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Pfizer Contract EXPOSED - signed by world governments, surrendering your Medical Freedom to big pharma
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173 views • July 31, 2021
The Stew Peters Show (July 30, 2021) – Ehden Biber exposes the contract written and executed by Pfizer, signed by world governments, surrendering your medical freedom to big pharma.
DeAnna Lorraine reveals the globalist plan to continue their destructive assault on the nuclear family
Dr. Jane Ruby BREAKING! Majority of deaths and hospitalizations are ‘fully vaccinated’ people
source:
StewPeters.TV
DeAnna Lorraine reveals the globalist plan to continue their destructive assault on the nuclear family
Dr. Jane Ruby BREAKING! Majority of deaths and hospitalizations are ‘fully vaccinated’ people
source:
StewPeters.TV
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