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Domestic Extremism - The ADL - They're Gunnin For The White Man
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12 views • July 10, 2021
Federal Government’s “Domestic Extremism” Committee Is Being Run By The ADL and SPLC, Leaked Documents Show.
The US government’s war on political dissent is being guided by private left-wing and Zionist organizations,
The ADL: at the front of it, coming after American Nationals, meaning White men in particular.
Remember Trump wrote several Domestic Extremism bill including his last month in office, as well as Antisemitism Bills attached to several of them.
Remember that it is the ADL that is also being used to facilitate the Invasion of the US southern border.
An internal document regarding the Pentagon’s “Countering Extremism Working Group” (CEWG) from last April names the individuals and groups that are slated for membership in a subcommittee that specializes in setting targets for the Defense Department, Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice’s war on conservative and nationalist leaning Americans.
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Mewe .. https://mewe.com/i/wardorants
The US government’s war on political dissent is being guided by private left-wing and Zionist organizations,
The ADL: at the front of it, coming after American Nationals, meaning White men in particular.
Remember Trump wrote several Domestic Extremism bill including his last month in office, as well as Antisemitism Bills attached to several of them.
Remember that it is the ADL that is also being used to facilitate the Invasion of the US southern border.
An internal document regarding the Pentagon’s “Countering Extremism Working Group” (CEWG) from last April names the individuals and groups that are slated for membership in a subcommittee that specializes in setting targets for the Defense Department, Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice’s war on conservative and nationalist leaning Americans.
This BitChute channel is Banned throughout the Canada, European Union,
and Russia.
For those experiencing issues viewing any videos please refer to some of my back up channels.
Brighteon .. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wardorants
Utah Gun Exchange .. https://ugetube.com/@WardoRants
Bittubetv .. https://bittube.tv/profile/WardoRants
You can also find me on these social media sites:
facebook .. https://www.facebook.com/WardoRants/
Gab .. https://gab.com/WardoRants
Minds .. https://www.minds.com/WardoRants/
Twitter .. https://twitter.com/wardo101
Mewe .. https://mewe.com/i/wardorants
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