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NY Times Officially Forms Cult, Says 'Critical Thinking' is Bad
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40 views • February 23, 2021
NY Times Officially Forms Cult, Says 'Critical Thinking' is Bad
Alex Jones breaks down the latest call in the NTY Times to abandon critical thinking in favor of the leftist cult programming.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=60341c55a77cc113e36d9d94
Alex Jones breaks down the latest call in the NTY Times to abandon critical thinking in favor of the leftist cult programming.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=60341c55a77cc113e36d9d94
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