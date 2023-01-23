America's Remnant with special guest Pastor Caleb Cooper

America's Remnant 1/22/23 with special guest Pastor Caleb Cooper

On today's show, we interview Pastor Caleb Cooper. Pastor Caleb took a bold stand for his church’s right to assemble and went head-to-head with the governor of New Mexico! A real David vs. Goliath story! It ended up being made into a documentary story that is out now that are going to want to hear about! This will also help pastors and patriots alike know how much power their local sheriff has! Plus, Pastor Todd gives some powerful New Year marriage resolutions and life hacks…you will want to know!

Pastor Caleb's website is: https://calebcooperministries.com/ The non-compliant movie website is www.Noncompliantmovie.com Use promo-code "Caleb" (20%off)