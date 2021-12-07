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Taste of Their Own Medicine: the Fall of ISIS
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258 views • December 07, 2021
During their reign of terror from 2013 to 2018, ISIS killed an estimated 29,000 people in Iraq and Syria alone. This video exemplifies the righteous acts of revenge carried out by the SDF and other factions.
Songs:
Kordhell - Wig Split
Hensonn - Sahara
Songs:
Kordhell - Wig Split
Hensonn - Sahara
Keywords
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