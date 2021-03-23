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ARE VACCINE PASSPORTS COMING?
With multiple forms of digital health surveillance already in the works from the likes of school districts, airlines, sporting venues, and even the European Union, it’s clear a “vaccine passport” could soon be a reality. Jefferey Jaxen reveals more details on these authoritarian health certificates, and how, for maybe the first time ever, The HighWire and W.H.O. agree.
#LAUSD #Microsoft #Airlines #DeBlasio #EU #WHO #VaccinePassport #VaccineCertificate #DelBigtree #TheHighwire #WhenPigsFly