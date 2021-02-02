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2015 : Basque Piperade, with eggs, tomatoes, onion, bell peppers (France)
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63 views • February 02, 2021
Welcome to this new cooking channel. Today we will cook Piperade, which is a typical dish from south of France. Enjoy and bon appétit !
INGREDIENTS
- 3 peppers
- 2 cans of peeled tomatoes
- 1 egg per person
- 1 large onion
- 1 head of garlic
- Olive oil
- 1 small bread per person
TO PREPARE THE PEPPERS
- Line an oven pan
- Place the pepper slices in the pan
- Sprinkle with olive oil
- Place in the oven at 250C/475F for 10 to 15 minutes
SEASONING (to taste)
- Salt
- Black pepper
- Red pepper flakes
- All spice (quatre épices)
- Thyme
- 2 bay leaves
- Tumeric
Consider watching "Cooking With Benoit" on Odysee : https://odysee.com/@cookingwithbenoit:3
Video made by Travel J'adore : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7lMpbhPO5NjGoivz7y_wpg
Visit our Travel J'adore website to check on our short term rentals in France, Ireland, New Zealand and America : https://www.traveljadore.com/home
Visit our "made in Ireland" online shopping website :
https://www.madeineireland.store
Please consider helping the channel grow with :
- #Monero (XMR)
47EspEA2gX9PeiX2SrokTDja7NCnrbG3tGpseHKfr3i9dpDbq7TXkJW91fDGS5zpw265BYhaKfNdrbaoNEH8c1saSXZa5qx
- #Bitcoin (BTC)
3EEbGXp4oASuDxs3y9Aj4U95zzDMLrDrWQ
Many thanks for your interest.
INGREDIENTS
- 3 peppers
- 2 cans of peeled tomatoes
- 1 egg per person
- 1 large onion
- 1 head of garlic
- Olive oil
- 1 small bread per person
TO PREPARE THE PEPPERS
- Line an oven pan
- Place the pepper slices in the pan
- Sprinkle with olive oil
- Place in the oven at 250C/475F for 10 to 15 minutes
SEASONING (to taste)
- Salt
- Black pepper
- Red pepper flakes
- All spice (quatre épices)
- Thyme
- 2 bay leaves
- Tumeric
Consider watching "Cooking With Benoit" on Odysee : https://odysee.com/@cookingwithbenoit:3
Video made by Travel J'adore : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7lMpbhPO5NjGoivz7y_wpg
Visit our Travel J'adore website to check on our short term rentals in France, Ireland, New Zealand and America : https://www.traveljadore.com/home
Visit our "made in Ireland" online shopping website :
https://www.madeineireland.store
Please consider helping the channel grow with :
- #Monero (XMR)
47EspEA2gX9PeiX2SrokTDja7NCnrbG3tGpseHKfr3i9dpDbq7TXkJW91fDGS5zpw265BYhaKfNdrbaoNEH8c1saSXZa5qx
- #Bitcoin (BTC)
3EEbGXp4oASuDxs3y9Aj4U95zzDMLrDrWQ
Many thanks for your interest.
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