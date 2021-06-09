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Satanic Psychopaths leading the world to Genocide and One World Government [06.06.2021]
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50 views • June 09, 2021
A compilation of videos showing you how we are being lied to by a small group of very wealthy Psychopaths on a path to world dominance and continued slavery of the human population. Mass extinction from the poison VAX was foretold years ago with AGENDA 21 but only the Awake listened. The sheep will die off fast beginning this Fall season. Be prepared for a sadness and a Genocide, the likes never before seen on planet Earth.
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