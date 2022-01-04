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"The Thousand-and-Second Tale of Scheherazade" by Edgar Allan Poe
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10 views • January 04, 2022
Truth is stranger than fiction. -Old Saying
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The picture used is of Ida Rubinstein as Zobeide in the 1910 Ballets Russes production Scheherazade.
For this one you definitely should follow along the text, as there are many footnotes explaining many details of the things seen and described by Sinbad: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/25525/25525-h/25525-h.htm#chap2.2
You can support me on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/sststr
The picture used is of Ida Rubinstein as Zobeide in the 1910 Ballets Russes production Scheherazade.
For this one you definitely should follow along the text, as there are many footnotes explaining many details of the things seen and described by Sinbad: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/25525/25525-h/25525-h.htm#chap2.2
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